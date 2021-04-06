Graveside services for Mrs. Billie Rose Crumbley will begin at 11:00 am, Friday, April 9, 2021 at Enterprise Cemetery with the Reverend John Wesley Leek officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.Mrs. Crumbley, 90, of Millport, AL and Enterprise, MS, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at her home in Millport.Mrs. Billie was a member of Enterprise United Methodist Church for over 60 years. She was very active in the Enterprise Fire Department and Ambulance Service where she served as an EMT for 44 years. She was also a founding member of the Mississippi Emergency Medical Technician’s Association where she served in many positions, including President. She was a graduate of Mize High School in Mize, MS and went on to attend The University of Southern Mississippi. Billie also worked as an assistant and bookkeeper to her husband in their family business Crumbley Drug Store from March 6, 1961 until December 29, 2005, over 45 years.Mrs. Billie is survived by her four children, Donna Goodin (Terry), Teresa Morris (Bo), Greg Crumbley (Maria), and Joe Crumbley (Angie). 11 Grandchildren, Brandy Allen (Chad); Bryan and Alan Goodin; Rose Ford (Lee); Brandon Crumbley, Collin Crumbley (Tracy), Jacky Blurton, and Quinn Crumbley. 13 Great- Grandchildren, Dylan, Blane, and Paxton Allen; Mason Goodin; Nikki Stephenson (Taylor); Bo, Henry Joseph, and Donovan Ford; Avary and Greyson Crumbley, Austin & Jacey Blurton; and her fur baby “Big Al” Crumbley.Mrs. Crumbley is preceded in death by her parents T.C. and Frances Lou Ethel Craft; her Husband of 58 years, Joe Cook Crumbley. Great-Grandson, Hunter William Allen; Billy Thomas Craft and fur babies “Scarlet” and “TC” Crumbley.The family suggest memorials be made as donations to Enterprise United Methodist Church Youth Department in lieu of flowers.Pallbearers will be Collin Crumbley, Eddie Ivy, Chad Allen, Bo Morris, Ronnie Herrington, and Denny Hamrick. Honorary Pallbearer will be Trooper Anthony Chancellor.Family and Friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

