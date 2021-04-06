Advertisement

Ms. Debbie Tidwell

Debbie Tidwell
Debbie Tidwell
Debbie Tidwell(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By Letisha Young
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Graveside service for Debbie Tidwell will be held Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Lauderdale Cemetery, with Rev. Mahlon Denmark officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Debbie Tidwell, age 63 of Meridian passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at home.

Survivors include her sons, B.J. Tidwell and Josh Tidwell; grandchildren, Brock, Cade, Kayleigh, and Oliviah Tidwell; mother, Eula Denmark (J.R.); siblings, Ronnie Smith (Tammy), Faye Goff, Cathy Epps (David), and Angel Dodson (Doug); sister-in-law, Lylene Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded by her son, Chris Tidwell; father, Riddell Smith; and brother, Marland Smith.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

