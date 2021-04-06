Advertisement

Ms. Jackie Weathers

Jackie Weathers
Jackie Weathers
Jackie Weathers(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By Letisha Young
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral services for Jackie Weathers will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Austin Bishop officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Jackie Weathers age 78, of House Community passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Anderson’s Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her husband of overs 62 years, Charles Weathers; children, Raymond Weathers (Phillys), and Debbie Weathers; grandchildren, Nathan Weathers (Ashley), Addy Tenpenny (Ryan), and Jessica Beddingfield (Brandon); numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, John Crosier and Sandy Stone; several nieces and nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her children, Keith Weathers, David Weathers and Darlene Weathers.

Pallbearers will be Jody Hammond, Ryan Tenpenny, John Crosier, Nathan Weathers, John Vanik, and John Mitchel.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

