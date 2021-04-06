Ms. Jackie Weathers

Funeral services for Jackie Weathers will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Austin Bishop officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Jackie Weathers age 78, of House Community passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Anderson’s Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her husband of overs 62 years, Charles Weathers; children, Raymond Weathers (Phillys), and Debbie Weathers; grandchildren, Nathan Weathers (Ashley), Addy Tenpenny (Ryan), and Jessica Beddingfield (Brandon); numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, John Crosier and Sandy Stone; several nieces and nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her children, Keith Weathers, David Weathers and Darlene Weathers.

Pallbearers will be Jody Hammond, Ryan Tenpenny, John Crosier, Nathan Weathers, John Vanik, and John Mitchel.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

