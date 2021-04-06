Old Highway 80 bridge replacement

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A bridge located on Old Highway 80 in between 69th Avenue and North Lakeland Drive will need to be replaced soon. On Tuesday, the Meridian City Council accepted a bid for Dozer, LLC to do the replacement.

“So this is actually being funded through a program that’s earmarked by MDOT, called the Emergency Road and Bridge Fund,” said Hugh Smith, the public works director for the City of Meridian.

The bids came in lower than what the city originally budgeted for.

“The original budget on this project was around a little bit more than $2.8 million,” Smith said. “The bids actually came in at $2.4 million, in that ballpark.”

The public works department now needs to go through the contractual portion of the project before the work can get started.

“I expect to issue a notice to proceed within the next 2 to 3 weeks, after that, it’s really up to the contractor as to the timeline to which they choose to close the bridge,” Smith explained. “However, there are some things that will be done prior to that closure, such as mobilization, maybe some staging of equipment and so forth.”

City officials say the bridge is still functional, but is getting closer to the end of its life and now is the time to replace it.

“I’m very excited and happy about the possibility of being able to replace the bridge in its entirety,” Smith said. “But to the travelling public, yes it is safe, but because of the wear and tear over time, it definitely needs to be replaced.”

There is no estimated completion date of the project as of now.

