Advertisement

WH: No credential to show if vaccinated

In this March 18, 2021 photo, the White House is shown in Washington.
In this March 18, 2021 photo, the White House is shown in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is stressing that it won’t back any system “that requires Americans to carry a credential” to show they’ve been vaccinated.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says “there will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.”

She says companies or nonprofit groups might offer that kind of “tool” but the White House wants to be sure that “American’s privacy and rights” are protected. Psaki says the Biden administration will be issuing guidance around the matter soon.

So-called vaccine passports currently exist in only one state — a limited government partnership in New York with a private company. But that hasn’t stopped GOP lawmakers in a handful of states from rushing out legislative proposals to ban their use, calling them an infringement on personal freedom and private health choices.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with rape
Meridian man charged with forcible rape
Meridian Police Chief Chris Read said that two male juveniles stole several golf carts and...
Crime spree comes to an end with arrests
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 5, 2021
Strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday night could bring damaging winds and a couple of...
Strong storms possible Wednesday night
The primaries are Apr. 6. Runoffs, if necessary, will be Apr. 27. The general election is June 8.
Meridian primary elections: Everything you need to know

Latest News

Los Angeles Dodgers fans Oliver Olson, left, of San Diego, Juan Campo and Rudy Soto, both of...
MLB officially moves All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field
Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in 46-year-old George Floyd’s May 25...
LIVE: Police official: Chauvin trained to avoid neck pressure
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Authorities: Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base
The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing...
Arkansas lawmakers enact transgender youth treatment ban