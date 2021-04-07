Amy Gower Reede

January 24, 1974 ~ April 5, 2021 (age 47)

Born January 24, 1974 Meridian MS and Died April 5, 2021 Meridian MS

She is survived by Richard Anthony Reede, son Rick Austin Reede, sister April Gower Hardin (Jason) of Atlanta, brother Van Gower of Hattiesburg. Ms. Lisa Reede Covington, Mrs. Angela Reede Daniels (Dale) and Mrs. Susan Reede Sewell. Multiple beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Amy was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Wiley Gower; Grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Able Gower and Mr. and Mrs. John Kennedy Crampton, Jr. and in laws Mr. and Mrs. Richard Reede.

She was a 1993 graduate of Meridian High School and 1997 graduate of Dallas Technical College. Amy was previously employed by Meridian Main Street and heavily involved in multiple City of Meridian functions and events. As well, was involved in Meridian Relay for Life and was the recipient of the 2018 Queen City Race for Life and Street Strut. Amy was a lifelong member of First Christian Church and was baptized by Dr. William B. Apperson on Easter Sunday 1981.

A trust fund has been established for Rick Austin Reede at Citizens National Bank.

Visitation will be held Friday from 4pm to 6pm at Stephens Funeral Home with a Memorial Service at 6pm.

