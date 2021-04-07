September 11, 1941 ~ April 6, 2021 (age 79)

A Funeral Service for Barbara Faye Scott will be held Friday, April 9, 2021, at Stephens Funeral Home, Meridian, MS at 12:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Kewanee Cemetery in Kewanee, MS.

It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Barbara Faye Harris Scott, 79 years old, in Meridian, MS on April 6, 2021. She is in heaven with no more pain from her battle with cancer. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, Mimi, and a precious soul to all who knew her. She worked part time as the church secretary at First Baptist Church, Marion, MS, for 33 years, where she was known as Mrs. Faye. She enjoyed spending time with her husband of 61 years, children, and grandchildren. She loved giggling with her sisters and was also a big fan of HGTV.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Scott, Sr. and five children, Billy Scott, Jr. (Tammy), Lisa Miller (Rick), Randy Scott, Susan McElroy (Todd), and Christy Buckalew (Brad); Two sisters, Bonnie Jenne and Gloria Fitzgerald; Five grandchildren: Lacey Scott (Dillon), Madison McElroy, Will McElroy, Jake McElroy, Reed Buckalew; and two great grandchildren: Rileigh Scott, and Ripp Johnson.She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin Lenoy Harris and Alta Wright Harris Tinsley, and grandson, Austin Scott.

Family requests the use of face covering for everyone’s protection. In lieu of flowers, please give donations to First Baptist Church, Marion, MS.

Friends may view the online register and sign the guestbook at www.stephensfunerals.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Faye Scott, please visit our floral store.