Bland, Smith head to Democrat runoff in mayor’s race

Former Lauderdale County supervisor, Jimmie Smith, led the voting Apr. 6, with incumbent 2-term Mayor Percy Bland placing second.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A 5-person race for the Democratic nomination for mayor of Meridian has been narrowed to two candidates after Tuesday’s voting.

Former Lauderdale County supervisor, Jimmie Smith, led the voting with incumbent 2-term Mayor Percy Bland placing second.

The runoff is Tuesday Apr. 27.

Here are the results from Apr. 6
Jimmie Smith - 1976
Percy Bland III - 1689
Kim Houston - 803
Tyrone Johnson - 323
Randle Jennings - 97

Absentee ballots that were received by the city clerk by Apr. 6 are included in the totals. Other absentee ballots that are postmarked by Apr. 6 but had not yet been delivered have up to 5 days to reach city hall to be included with the above numbers.

