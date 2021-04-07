Bland, Smith head to Democrat runoff in mayor’s race

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A 5-person race for the Democratic nomination for mayor of Meridian has been narrowed to two candidates after Tuesday’s voting.

Former Lauderdale County supervisor, Jimmie Smith, led the voting with incumbent 2-term Mayor Percy Bland placing second.

The runoff is Tuesday Apr. 27.

Here are the results from Apr. 6 Jimmie Smith - 1976 Percy Bland III - 1689 Kim Houston - 803 Tyrone Johnson - 323 Randle Jennings - 97

Absentee ballots that were received by the city clerk by Apr. 6 are included in the totals. Other absentee ballots that are postmarked by Apr. 6 but had not yet been delivered have up to 5 days to reach city hall to be included with the above numbers.

