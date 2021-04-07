City of Meridian Arrest Report April 7, 2021
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|JUSTIN S KIMBROUGH
|1994
|3004 45TH AVE B MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|AMANDA D MCDANIEL
|1992
|2906 OAK DR MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|Meridian Police Department Media Release The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 6, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 7, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 4:50 AM on April 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:24 AM on April 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 33rdAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.