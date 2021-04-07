City of Meridian Arrest Report April 7, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 4:50 AM on April 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:24 AM on April 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 33rdAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.