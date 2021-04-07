COVID-19 in Mississippi: 270 new cases reported Wednesday, full vaccinations approach 20%

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 270 new cases, 4 new deaths and 18 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday. So far, 7,077 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The latest MSDH report shows 568,472 people are fully vaccinated, or 19.6%, and 1,369,330 doses have been administered in total, meaning approximately 47% of the population has had at least one dose. Here’s a snapshot of the vaccination numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County People Receiving at Least One Dose % of Total Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose People Fully Vaccinated % of Total Pop. Fully Vaccinated Total Doses Administered Clarke 4,319 28% 2,991 19% 7,035 Kemper 2,226 23% 1,544 16% 3,650 Lauderdale 20,971 28% 14,660 20% 34,578 Neshoba 5,000 17% 3,780 13% 8,719 Newton 5,744 27% 3,932 19% 9,457 Wayne 3,843 19% 2,739 14% 6,299

The state’s complete vaccination report appears below:

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

