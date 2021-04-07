Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 270 new cases reported Wednesday, full vaccinations approach 20%

The latest MSDH report shows 568,472 people are fully vaccinated, or 19.6%, and 1,369,330 doses have been administered in total, meaning approximately 47% of the population has had at least one dose.(Wade Barnett)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 270 new cases, 4 new deaths and 18 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday. So far, 7,077 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The latest MSDH report shows 568,472 people are fully vaccinated, or 19.6%, and 1,369,330 doses have been administered in total, meaning approximately 47% of the population has had at least one dose. Here’s a snapshot of the vaccination numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyPeople Receiving at Least One Dose% of Total Pop. Receiving at Least One DosePeople Fully Vaccinated% of Total Pop. Fully VaccinatedTotal Doses Administered
Clarke4,31928%2,99119%7,035
Kemper2,22623%1,54416%3,650
Lauderdale20,97128%14,66020%34,578
Neshoba5,00017%3,78013%8,719
Newton5,74427%3,93219%9,457
Wayne3,84319%2,73914%6,299

The state’s complete vaccination report appears below:

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

