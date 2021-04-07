COVID-19 in Mississippi: 270 new cases reported Wednesday, full vaccinations approach 20%
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 270 new cases, 4 new deaths and 18 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday. So far, 7,077 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The latest MSDH report shows 568,472 people are fully vaccinated, or 19.6%, and 1,369,330 doses have been administered in total, meaning approximately 47% of the population has had at least one dose. Here’s a snapshot of the vaccination numbers in east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|People Receiving at Least One Dose
|% of Total Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose
|People Fully Vaccinated
|% of Total Pop. Fully Vaccinated
|Total Doses Administered
|Clarke
|4,319
|28%
|2,991
|19%
|7,035
|Kemper
|2,226
|23%
|1,544
|16%
|3,650
|Lauderdale
|20,971
|28%
|14,660
|20%
|34,578
|Neshoba
|5,000
|17%
|3,780
|13%
|8,719
|Newton
|5,744
|27%
|3,932
|19%
|9,457
|Wayne
|3,843
|19%
|2,739
|14%
|6,299
The state’s complete vaccination report appears below:
Click here for county-by-county case totals.
MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
