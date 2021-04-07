EMCC happy to have football back

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After 17 months of no football, the five-time national champions East Mississippi Community College Lions returned to the practice field on Tuesday for week two of spring football.

After missing almost a year and a half of football, head coach Buddy Stephens said he’s happy to have the team back on the field doing what they love most.

“It’s a blessing to get a chance to be able to be back on the field,” Stephens said. “I think 17 months without football is long for anyone. It was the first time in 45 years that I have been away from football myself personally and the first time in these young people’s career or life that they have been away from it so it’s a blessing and what a joy it is to be on the football field”.

EMCC in second week of spring football practice.

Jamari Jones will be starting for the Lions under center this year at quarterback. Jones is the number one JUCO dual-threat quarterback believes their offseason workouts have prepared them to succeed this spring and that will carry into the fall season.

“Our strength and condition program has done a great job getting us ready for the offseason,” Jones said. “We are all just really hungry because we haven’t been out here in a while, it just feels really good”

Meridian native and EMCC wide receiver Jacob Partridge said he is happy to get pads back on so he can play the game he loves.

“It feels good because it’s been so long without pads,” Partridge said. “Just getting use to everything again and seeing all our hard work during quarantine come into fruition out here just feels good”

