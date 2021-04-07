Advertisement

EMCC women’s basketball to face Coahoma in Region 23 Tournament Semifinals

EMCC women's basketball 2021
EMCC women's basketball 2021(WTOK Sports)
By Ellie French
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - EMCC women’s basketball entered last year’s NJCAA Region 23 Tournament riding a 19-game win streak.

The Lady Lions were fresh off being crowned state champions, which was their first state title since the 1983-84 season. The team was poised to make a deep run in the region tournament, but it all came crashing down when they fell to Northwest Mississippi by three points in the tournament’s opening round.

One year later, EMCC women are back in the region tournament and are two wins away from claiming the title.

The six-seeded Lady Lions defeated Copiah-Lincoln 69-49 and Itawamba 63-40 and will now face No. 2 Coahoma in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Approximate tip-off time is set for 7:30 p.m. following the conclusion of the other semifinal matchup between No. 1 Jones College and No. 5 LSU Eunice.

