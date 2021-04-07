Advertisement

Gov. Ivey announces Safer Apart Order

Gov. Kay Ivey
Gov. Kay Ivey(Hal Yeager)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey announced her Safer Apart Order Wednesday. Masks will no longer be mandated statewide, but people are strongly encouraged to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people. This order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, Apr. 9, and extends until 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

The order appears below:

Ivey noted that the 7-day rolling average of cases is at 328 per day, as of Monday. That’s a 92% drop from the high of Jan. 10, 2021, and the lowest since the spring of 2020. Hospitalizations are down 89% from the high, at 331 as of Monday.

Almost 1.2 million people in Alabama have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far. Anyone 16 and older is eligible for the free vaccine.

