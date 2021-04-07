Advertisement

Ground broken for $50 million 4-lane project in Neshoba County

The Mississippi Department of Transportation hosted the ground breaking ceremony for the...
The Mississippi Department of Transportation hosted the ground breaking ceremony for the 4-laning of Highway 19 from Tucker to Philadelphia.(WTOK)
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A nearly $50 million project broke ground in Philadelphia Tuesday, the final leg of the 4-laning of Highway 19, from Tucker to Philadelphia. The 4.5 mile project will include grading, paving and building two new lanes.

The project started out at $35.6 million but has grown to approximately $50 million due to bridge work.

State Rep. Scott Bounds said the 4-laning beneficial for both drivers and the city.

“Having this 4-lane access will greatly enhance our economic development opportunities as well as tourism,” said Bounds.

“We are committed to help build that infrastructure system here in Philadelphia. It is going to make east Mississippi a better place. It will not only be a destination place for tourists, but for the community as well,” said Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons.

The project is expected to be completed by October 2023.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lauderdale County supervisor, Jimmie Smith, led the voting Apr. 6, with incumbent 2-term...
Bland, Smith head to Democrat runoff in mayor’s race
Nathan Ramon DuBose, Jr., has been added to Mississippi’s Most Wanted list. He's wanted for...
Mississippi updates ‘Most Wanted’ list
Meridian police say Elijah Stringfellow was falsely implicated for involvement in a Mar. 24...
Meridian police: Local man was falsely implicated
Hepatitis A (Photo: CDC)
Hepatitis A diagnosed in Jackson Co. restaurant employees
Man charged with rape
Meridian man charged with forcible rape

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey announces Safer Apart Order
Wednesday Severe Threat
Severe storms possible tonight, more threats later this week
Leo Renaldo won the Republican primary election on Tuesday.
Leo Renaldo wins Republican primary election
Bland, Smith head to Democrat runoff in mayor’s race
Bland, Smith head to Democrat runoff in mayor’s race