Ground broken for $50 million 4-lane project in Neshoba County

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A nearly $50 million project broke ground in Philadelphia Tuesday, the final leg of the 4-laning of Highway 19, from Tucker to Philadelphia. The 4.5 mile project will include grading, paving and building two new lanes.

The project started out at $35.6 million but has grown to approximately $50 million due to bridge work.

State Rep. Scott Bounds said the 4-laning beneficial for both drivers and the city.

“Having this 4-lane access will greatly enhance our economic development opportunities as well as tourism,” said Bounds.

“We are committed to help build that infrastructure system here in Philadelphia. It is going to make east Mississippi a better place. It will not only be a destination place for tourists, but for the community as well,” said Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons.

The project is expected to be completed by October 2023.

