Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival kicks off Thursday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 68th annual Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival begins Thursday at the Temple Theatre in downtown Meridian.

“Jimmie Rodgers, he’s been called the Father of Country Music, and in my mind he’s actually the Father of American Music,” said Jerome Trahan with the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation. “Jimmie’s legacy is unparalleled. He has been in the blues, rock ‘n’ roll, country music, and Gospel hall of fame.”

Todd Tilghman will headline the show at the Temple Theatre. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. Other artists throughout the weekend and next week include The Royal Horses, Chapel Heart, and young guitar sensation, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer.

“The Jimmie Rodgers Festival has had a legacy showcasing young talent way before they became big, from Garth Brooks and Collin Raye, and now you’re seeing with Chapel Heart and Taz, some up and coming musicians that are going to have a huge impact on the world, much like Jimmie did,” Trahan said.

The festival will close with a performance by Chris Janson at the MSU Riley Center Friday, Apr. 16. Organizers say there is a lot of preparation that goes on to make this festival possible.

“We’ve already started talking about next year’s lineup, actually, before this festival hits,” Trahan said. “So it takes quite a while to pull this together and a lot of sponsors and community help as well as volunteers and board members.”

If you bought tickets for last year’s festival that was ultimately canceled due to COVID-19, your tickets will be honored.

“We will honor those tickets and you’ll get all three nights,” Trahan said. “So, bring your ticket from last year’s purchase and we’ll honor those here at the door.”

Click here to visit the full lineup and more.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.