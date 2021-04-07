Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report April 7, 2021

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Kathy Madison 03-25-2021 Petit Larceny.jpg
Michael Coleman 03-20-2021 Disturbance of a Business.jpg
Decorey Mason 03-18-2021 Simple Assault.jpg
Louis Griffin 03-27-2021 DUI; Speeding; Driving While License Suspended; No Insurance.jpg
Roger Felton 03-28-2021 Driving While License Suspended; No Insurance; DUI Refusal.jpg
Milton Boyd 03-28-2021 Simple Assault.jpg
Byron Green 03-28-2021 No Insurance; DUI; Speeding; Driving While License Suspended.jpg
