Leo Ronaldo wins Republican primary election

Leo Ronaldo won the Republican primary election on Tuesday.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 2:01 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Leo Ronaldo won the Republican primary election on Tuesday.

Ronaldo received 265 votes, while Robin Allen received 59, according to the official totals.

Ronaldo said that if elected as mayor he will have an open-door policy, to decrease crime in Philadelphia, and help give pay raises to the city’s police department.

We caught up with Ronaldo and this is what he had to say about his win.

“I am excited for the opportunity to bring Philadelphia into 2021 with lots of new hopes,” said Ronaldo.

Ronaldo will face incumbent Mayor James Young in the general election on June 8th.

