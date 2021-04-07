Advertisement

Man sentenced to life in prison for trying to shoot Aliceville asst. police chief

John Robert Taylor, 65, was sentenced this week for convictions of attempted murder of a police...
John Robert Taylor, 65, was sentenced this week for convictions of attempted murder of a police officer, public intoxication and resisting arrest.(Aliceville (Ala.) Police Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pickens County judge has sentenced a man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for trying to shoot Aliceville’s assistant police chief. John Robert Taylor, 65, was sentenced this week for convictions of attempted murder, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

According to court documents, Taylor tried to shoot Aliceville Assistant Police Chief Tony Thrasher outside the B-Mart convenience store on Mobile Road in Aliceville Apr. 3, 2015.

Thrasher had stopped at the store for a drink and noticed that Taylor smelled of alcohol and had been in a verbal altercation with the store manager. Officials say Taylor resisted arrest and pulled a handgun when Thrasher attempted to arrest him for public intoxication. The assistant chief saw Taylor attempt to pull the trigger several times before he deployed a stun gun and arrested Taylor.

Judge Samuel Junkin of the 24th Judicial Circuit noted Taylor’s extensive criminal history when he announced the sentence, saying that Taylor’s more than 40 arrests showed that he has no respect for the laws of Alabama.
“I think the Court sent a very clear message that there will be severe consequences for those that commit acts of violence in the 24th Circuit, especially against members of law enforcement,” said Judge Junkin.

Taylor was sentenced as an habitual felony offender.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lauderdale County supervisor, Jimmie Smith, led the voting Apr. 6, with incumbent 2-term...
Bland, Smith head to Democrat runoff in mayor’s race
Nathan Ramon DuBose, Jr., has been added to Mississippi’s Most Wanted list. He's wanted for...
Mississippi updates ‘Most Wanted’ list
Meridian police say Elijah Stringfellow was falsely implicated for involvement in a Mar. 24...
Meridian police: Local man was falsely implicated
Hepatitis A (Photo: CDC)
Hepatitis A diagnosed in Jackson Co. restaurant employees
Man charged with rape
Meridian man charged with forcible rape

Latest News

Turnout was low statewide for Mississippi's municipal primaries.
Low turnout reported in municipal primaries statewide
Runoff in Ward Five Election
Ward 3, Ward 5 city council races headed to runoffs
Temple Theatre
Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival kicks off Thursday night
A University of Mississippi student faces aggravated assault charges after police said he...
Ole Miss student charged in frat hazing that injured pledge