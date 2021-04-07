Man sentenced to life in prison for trying to shoot Aliceville asst. police chief

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pickens County judge has sentenced a man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for trying to shoot Aliceville’s assistant police chief. John Robert Taylor, 65, was sentenced this week for convictions of attempted murder, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

According to court documents, Taylor tried to shoot Aliceville Assistant Police Chief Tony Thrasher outside the B-Mart convenience store on Mobile Road in Aliceville Apr. 3, 2015.

Thrasher had stopped at the store for a drink and noticed that Taylor smelled of alcohol and had been in a verbal altercation with the store manager. Officials say Taylor resisted arrest and pulled a handgun when Thrasher attempted to arrest him for public intoxication. The assistant chief saw Taylor attempt to pull the trigger several times before he deployed a stun gun and arrested Taylor.

Judge Samuel Junkin of the 24th Judicial Circuit noted Taylor’s extensive criminal history when he announced the sentence, saying that Taylor’s more than 40 arrests showed that he has no respect for the laws of Alabama. “I think the Court sent a very clear message that there will be severe consequences for those that commit acts of violence in the 24th Circuit, especially against members of law enforcement,” said Judge Junkin.



Taylor was sentenced as an habitual felony offender.

