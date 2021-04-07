Meridian man sentenced for armed robberies

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Roquandre Malik Jimison, 23, of Meridian, was sentenced Tuesday to serve a total of 9 years in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for robbing two convenience stores in Meridian. Jimison was also ordered to pay a $1,500.00 fine and restitution to victims.

The government said Jimison kept his right hand in his pocket during a robbery Feb. 13, 2019, at a Cefco on Highway 19 North, causing clerks to believe he had a gun. In a second hold-up Feb. 25, 2019, officials said Jimison brandished an assault rifle at a Cefco on Highway 39 North, taking money from the store and customers.

Jimison was indicted June 16, 2020, and he pleaded guilty Jan. 6, 2021. The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Meridian Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Charles W. Kirkham.



This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and Project Guardian. EJECT is a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry and awareness. EJECT stands for “Empower Justice Expel Crime Together.” PSN is bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

