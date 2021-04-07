Advertisement

Ole Miss student charged in frat hazing that injured pledge

A University of Mississippi student faces aggravated assault charges after police said he...
A University of Mississippi student faces aggravated assault charges after police said he sprayed cleaner into the mouth of a fraternity pledge during a hazing ritual.(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - A University of Mississippi student faces aggravated assault charges after police said he sprayed cleaner into the mouth of a fraternity pledge during a hazing ritual. A lawyer for the pledge says his client has serious injuries to his esophagus, can’t eat regularly and may have to undergo surgery.

University police charged James Bowes Higgins with aggravated assault Nov. 17 after the Oct. 11 incident at the Pi Kappa Alpha house.

Lawyer Adam Peavy says the family intends to sue the fraternity. The fraternity chapter has been sanctioned. Another Pi Kappa Alpha chapter in Ohio has been under scrutiny after a pledge died in March.

