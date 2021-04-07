Severe storms possible tonight, more threats later this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! The next few days are shaping up to be quite an active one for East Mississippi and West Alabama. It starts tonight with a round of storms, and some of those storms could be strong to severe. The main threat with Wednesday night’s system will be 60 mph wind gusts. A couple of brief tornadoes are also possible, along with quarter-sized hail. Storms will begin between 9 and 11 tonight, and come to an end between 4 and 7 Thursday morning.

Before the storms arrive, most of the daytime hours on Wednesday will be dry. A few showers will be possible this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. High temperatures look to climb into low-80s. It will be breezy today, with winds from the south at 8-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight non-thunderstorm wind gusts could get as high as 30 mph. We’ll see those storms tonight, and then we’ll dry out heading into the morning hours on Thursday.

Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Most of Thursday will be dry with the exception of the early morning hours. More storms will arrive Friday and Saturday, and we’ll have to be watching both days closely for the possibility of more severe storms. These storms, especially Friday night into Saturday, will have the potential for damaging wind gusts and large hail, and maybe even tornadoes. Continue to keep up to date with the latest forecast!

We’ll dry out for Sunday as high temperatures stay in the upper-70s. Rain chances will return on Monday, but only isolated showers will be possible. We’ll see a chance of stray showers on Tuesday, but most of us will be dry once again. High temperatures will be around 80 on Monday, and then back down into the mid-70s on Tuesday. At this point, severe weather is not expected for the early part of next week.

