Severe storms possible tonight, then multiple rounds of storms likely Friday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible tonight and again on Friday night.

Severe Storms Tonight

Heavy storms are likely tonight after 10 PM. Some storms can be severe, bringing a threat of damaging winds and a tornado or two. Severe weather will likely not be widespread for our area, but conditions are marginally favorable for a few severe storms. Heavy, gusty storms will be more widespread. The storms will arrive between 10 PM and midnight around Louisville and Philadelphia. They will weaken as they track eastward through Meridian, DeKalb, and Newton between midnight and 2 AM. A new back of storms could develop and blast areas from Newton and Meridian south to Quitman with heavy rain and gusty winds and that isolated severe threat from 2 AM through 4 AM. Those storms will then track through Livingston, York, Butler, and Gilbertown between 3 AM and 5 AM. Lingering showers and storms will exit by 7-8 AM.

Thursday After The Storms

After the lingering storms in end in the morning, the rest of Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 60 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 83 degrees.

Multiple Rounds of Severe Storms Likely Friday Night

Severe thunderstorms appear more likely Friday night through early Saturday morning. This could come in three rounds starting between 4 PM and 6 PM Friday and ending by 6 AM to 8 AM Saturday. Each round will bring an elevated threat of tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and localized flash flooding. Overnight severe weather can be especially dangerous as it tends to catch people off guard while sleeping. Make sure you have a NOAA Weather Radio with the alert feature turned on.

The Weekend

After the storms exit Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s and low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

