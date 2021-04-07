Advertisement

Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Enterprise High School Tennis

2020-21 Enterprise High School tennis team
2020-21 Enterprise High School tennis team(Ashley Sisson)
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Congratulations to Enterprise High School tennis on being our Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

The Bulldogs are led by head coach Justin Sollie and recently claimed the Region 6-Class I title.

Enterprise will have eight members competing in this year’s MSHAA State Championships taking place in Oxford at the end of the month.

