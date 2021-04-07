Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Enterprise High School Tennis

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Congratulations to Enterprise High School tennis on being our Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

The Bulldogs are led by head coach Justin Sollie and recently claimed the Region 6-Class I title.

Enterprise will have eight members competing in this year’s MSHAA State Championships taking place in Oxford at the end of the month.

Congrats to All 8 of these players on qualifying today to compete in the state tennis tournament in Oxford on April 26-28! @mkerekes714 @elliefrenchTV pic.twitter.com/cJTtNzdscS — Enterprise Basketball (@EHSBasketball3) April 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.