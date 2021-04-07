Ward 3, Ward 5 city council races headed to runoffs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There will be run-offs in two ward races in Meridian, and one of those likely won’t be officially decided until next Tuesday.

Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey captured 41 percent of the votes in Ward 5 and will be in the April 27th run-off. Her opponent will be either Al Willis or Khristen Cockrell, who were separated by only 10 votes. Willis has the lead for second place with only mail-in ballots that were postmarked on, or before Tuesday, remaining.

Newscenter 11 spoke to all three candidates about the results of Tuesday’s voting and the messages they have for voters.

”First of all I want to thank the people in Ward 5 that came out and voted for me,” said Willis. “I’m ecstatic to the fact that we’re be able to go again, hopefully. We don’t know if it’s going to be two or three. Thank you so much for all that you’ve done and continued to support me.”

“I am so grateful and so excited about the movement and us moving forward in Meridian, Mississippi,” said Lindsey. “I am ready to fight and do whatever it takes because the work is about to begin. I’m so thankful to all the voters and to everyone that came out and I pray that they come back April 27th.”

“Meridian deserves better,” said Cockrell. “That’s why I decided to run for the race. That’s why I decided to put myself up. Granted the numbers are not where I want them to be but I’m grateful for the number I do have. April 27th is such a critical time and I ask you to stand behind the candidate that you chose to be able to represent Ward 5 the best.”

The other run-off set for Apr. 27 is in Ward 3 between incumbent councilwoman, Fannie Johnson, and Joseph Norwood.

Dwayne Johnson was the outright winner in Ward 2, while Romande Gail Walker was the winner in Ward 4.

