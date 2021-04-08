Advertisement

Active manhunt after one person killed, four people shot at Bryan manufacturer

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police confirm multiple people were injured and one was killed during a shooting Thursday afternoon at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan. The suspect in that shooting remains at large and an active manhunt is underway.

Bryan police say one person died at the scene and four were transported to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan in critical condition. Another person was transported for an asthma attack. There is still an active police situation off FM 2818 at Stone City Drive as law enforcement responds to the scene.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said the suspect is believed to be an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets. Police are working on a phone line where the families of Kent Moore employees can get updates.

Bryan, College Station, and Texas A&M police responded to the scene, along with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Brazos County constables, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Jane Long Intermediate School was temporarily under a perimeter seal, but students were released to parents around normal dismissal time. Parents of students who walk home are asked to pick up their children at the school.

KBTX has multiple reporters on the scene and will update this story as additional information becomes available.

