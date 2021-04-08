Body found in Scott County

LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) -Authorities are investigating a homicide in Scott County after a body was found on a driveway in Lake. The victim was identified as Hickory resident Sedarius “Shank” Toole, 24.

Lake Police Chief Pete Lingle says Toole was shot multiple times Mar. 31 in the driveway of an abandoned house on Old Sawmill Road. He said the motive is unknown and there are currently no active suspects.

A local resident, who wanted to be anonymous, spoke with Newscenter 11 about his concerns. “It’s nerve wracking to know that people will just come over to a town as quiet as this one and just shoot it up for no apparent reason. I wish that people would understand that there are innocent people around here,” the resident said.

Chief Lingle was not available for an interview but said this was an isolated event and residents shouldn’t worry.

If you have any information about Toole’s death, please call the Scott County’s Sheriff Department at 601-469-1511.

