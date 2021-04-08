Advertisement

Chipotle increases free college program offerings for employees

The company is set to increase its free degree offerings to its employees. New offerings...
The company is set to increase its free degree offerings to its employees. New offerings include agriculture, culinary arts and hospitality.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Burrito chain Chipotle is making a big contribution to education.

The company is set to increase its free degree offerings to its employees. New offerings include agriculture, culinary arts and hospitality.

The company’s debt-free degree program, which was first announced in 2019, includes almost 100 degree options available at several universities, including the University of Arizona, Bellevue University, Brandman University, Paul Quinn College, Southern New Hampshire University, Wilmington University, the University of Denver and, soon, Johnson & Wales University and Oregon State University.

The initiative is being done in partnership with Guild Education.

Employees can take part in the program after just 120 days of employment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lauderdale County supervisor, Jimmie Smith, led the voting Apr. 6, with incumbent 2-term...
Bland, Smith head to Democrat runoff in mayor’s race
Roquandre Malik Jimison, 23, of Meridian, was sentenced Tuesday to serve a total of 9 years in...
Meridian man sentenced for armed robberies
Hepatitis A (Photo: CDC)
Hepatitis A diagnosed in Jackson Co. restaurant employees
Meridian police say Elijah Stringfellow was falsely implicated for involvement in a Mar. 24...
Meridian police: Local man was falsely implicated
Gov. Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey announces Safer Apart Order

Latest News

Alabama senators voted 25-6 for the bill by Sen. Randy Price, of Opelika, allowing the lifetime...
Reaction to lifetime pistol permit legislation
The U.S. military is incorporating the use of force-plate technology in an effort to prevent...
New technology at military bases aims to prevent injury
Lawmakers in Mississippi addressed several education funding issues in 2021.
7 education impacts you will soon see from the 2021 legislative session
Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS) is running against James Tulp in the Mississippi primary. (Source:...
Congressman Michael Guest backing latest mask and vaccine plans from Governor Tate Reeves
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed