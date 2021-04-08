City of Meridian Arrest Report April 8, 2021
Published: Apr. 8, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|MICHEAL DAVIS
|1981
|5712 ARTHUR ST MERIDIAN, MS
|ABUSE OF E-911
|DANIEL R BAXLEY
|1984
|1636 59TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
WILFULL TRESPASSING
|JEFFERY T SULLIVAN
|1976
|2883 JACKSON RD MORRIS, AL
|DUI
|TANESHA M HOUSTON
|1999
|209 3RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
Meridian Police Department Media ReleaseThe following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 7, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 8, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
