Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report April 8, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
MICHEAL DAVIS19815712 ARTHUR ST MERIDIAN, MSABUSE OF E-911
DANIEL R BAXLEY19841636 59TH PL MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
WILFULL TRESPASSING
JEFFERY T SULLIVAN19762883 JACKSON RD MORRIS, ALDUI
TANESHA M HOUSTON1999209 3RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING

Meridian Police Department Media ReleaseThe following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 7, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 8, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lauderdale County supervisor, Jimmie Smith, led the voting Apr. 6, with incumbent 2-term...
Bland, Smith head to Democrat runoff in mayor’s race
Roquandre Malik Jimison, 23, of Meridian, was sentenced Tuesday to serve a total of 9 years in...
Meridian man sentenced for armed robberies
Hepatitis A (Photo: CDC)
Hepatitis A diagnosed in Jackson Co. restaurant employees
Meridian police say Elijah Stringfellow was falsely implicated for involvement in a Mar. 24...
Meridian police: Local man was falsely implicated
Gov. Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey announces Safer Apart Order

Latest News

Scott County narcotics agents and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents made three arrests...
Search warrant on Scott Co. home leads to three arrests, drugs and $14K
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 8, 2021
John Robert Taylor, 65, was sentenced this week for convictions of attempted murder of a police...
Man sentenced to life in prison for trying to shoot Aliceville asst. police chief
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 7, 2021