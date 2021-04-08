Congressman Michael Guest backing latest mask and vaccine plans from Governor Tate Reeves

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

President Joe Biden’s pleas for states to keep mask mandates in place have been largely ignored as several governors from the Republican Party have either dropped the mandate or plan to do so.

To date, 10 states, including Mississippi, that had mask mandates covering the general public have lifted them.

Congressman Michael Guest says he totally backs Governor Tate Reeves’ decisions on the mandates as the state continues to reopen.

”I believe that should be state officials and local officials looking at their numbers and determining whether or not they feel whether wearing masks is necessary,” said Guest. “As many of us become vaccinated and we see those vaccination rates increase, I believe we’re going to see the virus going to drop. We’ve seen hospitalizations drop and we’ve seen the number of deaths continue to decrease. So I think Mississippi is quickly becoming a leader as to how to effectively distribute the vaccine and how to reopen your economy.”

Alabama’s mask mandate expires Friday, April 9th under the latest order from Governor Kay Ivy.

