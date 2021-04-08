Advertisement

COVID-19 in Alabama: 296 new confirmed cases on Thursday

About 25%, or 721,094 people, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Alabama.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK/WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 1,885,696 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered so far in the state. That’s approximately 38.5% of the population. And about 25%, or 721,094 people, have been fully vaccinated.

There were 296 new confirmed cases added Thursday. There have been 8,409 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 47,873 people have been hospitalized since March 13, 2020. There are 310 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 320,581 presumed recoveries. View statewide statistics at the ADPH dashboard here.

