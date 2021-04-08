Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Full vaccinations at 20%

The latest Mississippi State Department of Health report shows 581,440 people are fully...
The latest Mississippi State Department of Health report shows 581,440 people are fully vaccinated, or 20%, and 1,393,617 doses have been administered in total, which means 48% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The latest Mississippi State Department of Health report shows 581,440 people are fully vaccinated, or 20%, and 1,393,617 doses have been administered in total, which means 48% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Read the report, which includes county numbers and percentages, below.

The state also reported 240 new cases, 5 new deaths and 17 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

