Advertisement

Crimenet 04_08_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Kimberly Renèe Shelton.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Kimberly Renèe Shelton.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Kimberly Renèe Shelton.

Shelton is a 45-year-old White female who stands approximately 6′ 1″ in height, weighing 280 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted for the crime of false pretense.

If you know where Shelton can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lauderdale County supervisor, Jimmie Smith, led the voting Apr. 6, with incumbent 2-term...
Bland, Smith head to Democrat runoff in mayor’s race
Roquandre Malik Jimison, 23, of Meridian, was sentenced Tuesday to serve a total of 9 years in...
Meridian man sentenced for armed robberies
Hepatitis A (Photo: CDC)
Hepatitis A diagnosed in Jackson Co. restaurant employees
Meridian police say Elijah Stringfellow was falsely implicated for involvement in a Mar. 24...
Meridian police: Local man was falsely implicated
Gov. Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey announces Safer Apart Order

Latest News

Mississippi Veterans Affairs continued Operation Family Reunion that allows residents to...
Veterans homes reopen to visitation in Mississippi
Suqualena Fire Department to host fundraiser for firefighter
Suqualena Fire Department to host fundraiser for firefighter
Body found in Scott County
Body found in Scott County
Hardee's delivers food to Anderson Regional Health System
Hardee's delivers food to Anderson Regional Health System
Guest backing latest mask, vaccine plans in Miss.
Guest backing latest mask, vaccine plans in Miss.