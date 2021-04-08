Crimenet 04_08_21

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Kimberly Renèe Shelton.

Shelton is a 45-year-old White female who stands approximately 6′ 1″ in height, weighing 280 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted for the crime of false pretense.

If you know where Shelton can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

