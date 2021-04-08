Advertisement

Hardee’s delivers food to Anderson Regional Health System

By Andrew Samet
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Nurses at Anderson Regional Health System were treated to something special this morning. Hardee’s made a food delivery to nurses to thank them for all of their hard work during the pandemic.

“We just want to come by this morning and appreciate the people here at Anderson and the ER,” said Ron Mason, district manager at Hardee’s. “So many times, people overlook those people that are in the emergency room, but they have one of the hardest, most difficult jobs at the hospital, and they’re dealing with a lot of trauma, a lot of things going on, and we just wanted to show them some love this morning from Hardee’s.”

The nurses were delighted to get the recognition from Hardee’s and officials with Hardee’s were happy to be able to provide a service to the people that provide the most important service of all.

“We at Hardee’s wanted to make sure that we show appreciation for all of our healthcare workers,” Mason said. “And so it’s been an ongoing thing that we’ve done and so today, Anderson [Regional Health System] were the ones that we chose to feature.”

Hardee’s has been visiting various health care facilities throughout the pandemic donating food.

