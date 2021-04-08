Matt Boone stepping into new role as Lamar’s athletic director

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When Matt Boone reached out to Leigh Ann Ballou, Lamar’s head of school, the Quitman baseball coach was interested in filling a coaching vacancy on the Raiders’ baseball team.

After a few conversations, Ballou asked Boone if he would be interested in taking over as the school’s new athletic director. Boone said yes, and the rest is history.

“I’ve always wanted to be an athletic director,” Boone said. “I didn’t know it would happen right now but I’m extremely excited.”

On Wednesday, Boone was formally introduced as Lamar’s new athletic director. His family, Ballou and other coaches and staff from Lamar were in attendance to welcome him in as a Raider.

“It’s great having him on board,” Ballou said. “When I met Coach Boone I was impressed with his enthusiasm, knowledge about sports and that he wants to help grow the athletic program.”

Boone became head baseball coach at Quitman three years ago after stops at Morton (head coach, two years) and Newton County (assistant coach, eight years). Boone will be reunited with Lamar baseball coach Robert Westbrook, with whom he worked at Newton County with under Wyatt Tullos.

With it being the middle of baseball season, Boone said he will finish out the season at Quitman before starting at Lamar full-time in June.

“Right now my commitment is to the kids at Quitman,” Boone said. “I want them to know they have my undivided attention for the next three and a half weeks.”

Boone said accepting the AD position at Lamar doesn’t mean he won’t ever coach again, but he’s looking forward to stepping into a new role. What drew him to the position was being able to be involved in all sports the school has to offer.

“I love all athletics,” Boone said. “I enjoy being at basketball games and football games and I feel like this gives me an opportunity to be involved more.”

Former Lamar athletic director Shane Adams is taking on a different role at the school as director of facilities.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.