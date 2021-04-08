Advertisement

Monkeys on the loose on Cincinnati’s west side, police say

A cemetery was the site of monkey sightings on Wednesday night.
A cemetery was the site of monkey sightings on Wednesday night.(Source: WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - About five monkeys are on the loose on Cincinnati’s west side, including some seen swinging in trees at a cemetery overnight, police confirmed Thursday morning.

Police said they reached out to the Cincinnati Zoo to help round the primates up later Thursday at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery at West Eight Street and Enright Avenue.

Officers responded to the area about 10 p.m. Wednesday when residents reported monkey sightings. They have since cleared the scene but intend to return later this morning.

Police said they think they potentially escaped from a private collection at a home.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lauderdale County supervisor, Jimmie Smith, led the voting Apr. 6, with incumbent 2-term...
Bland, Smith head to Democrat runoff in mayor’s race
Roquandre Malik Jimison, 23, of Meridian, was sentenced Tuesday to serve a total of 9 years in...
Meridian man sentenced for armed robberies
Hepatitis A (Photo: CDC)
Hepatitis A diagnosed in Jackson Co. restaurant employees
Meridian police say Elijah Stringfellow was falsely implicated for involvement in a Mar. 24...
Meridian police: Local man was falsely implicated
Gov. Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey announces Safer Apart Order

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, armed soldiers stand guard in the motorcade for...
Biden seems ready to extend US troop presence in Afghanistan
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Testimony in Derek Chauvin trial continues
A migrant and her daughter wait for their turn at the intake area of the Donna Department of...
Number of kids alone at border hits all-time high in March
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
AP source: Former NFL player killed five people, then himself in S.C. shooting
Jobless claims have declined sharply since the virus slammed into the economy in March of last...
US jobless claims up to 744,000 as coronavirus still forces layoffs