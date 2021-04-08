Advertisement

Reaction to lifetime pistol permit legislation

Alabama senators voted 25-6 for the bill by Sen. Randy Price, of Opelika, allowing the lifetime...
Alabama senators voted 25-6 for the bill by Sen. Randy Price, of Opelika, allowing the lifetime permits as well as a database of people prohibited from carrying firearms.
By Bria Chatman
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Under a bill approved last Thursday, Alabamians would be able to purchase lifetime pistol permits for only $300. Senators voted 25-6 for the bill by Sen. Randy Price, of Opelika, allowing the lifetime permits as well as a database of people prohibited from carrying firearms.

But everyone is not on board. Eddie Fulmer, president of Bama Carry, a nonprofit gun group says he’s against the passing of this bill.

“If I get pulled over, a law enforcement officer is going to run my tag before he walks up to my door,” says Fulmer. “Let’s just say that the database shows that I’m a prohibited person and can’t have a weapon and it’s wrong. How is the officer going to approach the car? Because if I’m a prohibited person. I am presumably a criminal.”

Fulmer says this will also be an issue for sheriff offices within the state.
“Another thing it will do will take money away from our sheriffs departments,” said Fulmer. “Because part of the permit money now they use to buy equipment for the local counties is going to be going to the state to keep up this database.”


The bill now heads to the Alabama House.

