Search warrant on Scott Co. home leads to three arrests, drugs and $14K

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A search warrant served in Scott County Wednesday led to three arrests. Deputies arrested Rolando Esquba, Jamie Winters, and Joany Strickland, who are charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Strickland faced an additional charge for trying to sell meth, investigators say.

Scott County narcotics agents and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents had a search warrant for a home on Highway 80 East near Lake. Agents seized methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana and about $14,500 in cash.

