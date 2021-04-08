Advertisement

Search warrant on Scott Co. home leads to three arrests, drugs and $14K

Scott County narcotics agents and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents made three arrests...
Scott County narcotics agents and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents made three arrests after serving a search warrant at a home on Highway 80 East near Lake.(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A search warrant served in Scott County Wednesday led to three arrests. Deputies arrested Rolando Esquba, Jamie Winters, and Joany Strickland, who are charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Strickland faced an additional charge for trying to sell meth, investigators say.

Scott County narcotics agents and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents had a search warrant for a home on Highway 80 East near Lake. Agents seized methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana and about $14,500 in cash.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lauderdale County supervisor, Jimmie Smith, led the voting Apr. 6, with incumbent 2-term...
Bland, Smith head to Democrat runoff in mayor’s race
Roquandre Malik Jimison, 23, of Meridian, was sentenced Tuesday to serve a total of 9 years in...
Meridian man sentenced for armed robberies
Hepatitis A (Photo: CDC)
Hepatitis A diagnosed in Jackson Co. restaurant employees
Meridian police say Elijah Stringfellow was falsely implicated for involvement in a Mar. 24...
Meridian police: Local man was falsely implicated
Gov. Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey announces Safer Apart Order

Latest News

About 25%, or 721,094 people, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Alabama.
COVID-19 in Alabama: 296 new confirmed cases on Thursday
Secretary of State John Merrill abruptly ended all efforts to seek elected office in 2022.
Ivey reacts to Merrill decision not to run for office in 2022
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 8, 2021
The latest Mississippi State Department of Health report shows 581,440 people are fully...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Full vaccinations at 20%