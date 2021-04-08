Advertisement

Severe storms are likely Friday night into Saturday

Friday - Saturday Severe Threat
Friday - Saturday Severe Threat(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We were able to dodge severe storms last night as areas of higher instability stayed mainly south of our area. Any leftover rain/storms will be tapering off through 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Clouds will be decreasing as well throughout the day. We’ll be dry Thursday afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the low-to-mid-80s. It will be breezy with west-southwesterly winds gusting up to 20 mph during the daytime.

Clouds will increase again tonight and isolated showers will be possible after midnight. A rumble of thunder isn’t completely out of the question late tonight, but severe weather is definitely not expected overnight. It will be warm and humid Friday morning, and that will set the stage for multiple rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms Friday, Friday night, and Saturday morning. Let’s discuss...

Instability will increase sharply throughout the day on Friday. There will be plenty of lift for thunderstorms to develop, potentially as early as 2 p.m. Any storms that develop Friday afternoon will have the ability to strengthen quickly and become severe. During the Friday late-afternoon hours, damaging wind gusts in excess of 70 mph and hail up to the size of 2 inches in diameter will be the greatest threats. A tornado cannot be entirely ruled out either, but wind shear will be relatively weak during the daytime hours.

During the overnight hours, instability looks to decrease a little bit, but that decrease will be made up for by increasing wind shear. This increase of wind shear will make conditions more favorable for tornadoes to develop. Overnight storms will bring that threat of tornadoes, along with the continued threat of straight-line wind gusts in excess of 70 mph. Quarter-sized hail will be possible as well. The severe weather threat looks to clear our area between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday.

A few showers may continue through the morning hours on Saturday, but we look to gradually dry things out heading into Saturday afternoon. We will be dry entirely by Sunday and Monday as temperatures stay warm. We’ll see a chance a isolated showers returning on Tuesday. Rain chances will pick up a bit on Wednesday, but no major concerns are expected.

