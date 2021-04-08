Severe storms likely Friday night, could bring hurricane-force winds

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are likely from late Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning.

Impact

Multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms will impact our area. A few tornadoes are possible, but this is not necessarily going to be a tornado outbreak. More likely, this will be multiple blasts of straight-line winds that may exceed hurricane force. This is not the typical wind gusts that break tree limbs and pull a few shingles off of a roof. This magnitude of wind can cause tornado-like damage without a tornado. It can peel roofs off of homes and topple mobile homes. This is what you should prepare for.

Timing

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day. Those storms may exit the area before they intensify to a point of bigger impact, but they will be strengthening and can bring an isolated tornado and wind threat.

The bigger issues begin to arrive later in the day. The exact timing can be variable, but showers and thunderstorms will become possible starting between 3 PM and 6 PM for the entire area. A line of severe thunderstorms will track from west to east across our area, likely exiting between 10 PM and midnight. We’ll get a break before another line of storms enters from the west around 3 AM.

Remember...

Be sure your NOAA Weather Radio is on alert mode, and make sure your cell phone is not on “do not disturb” when you go to bed if you use it to get warnings. Remember also to have multiple sources for warnings and do not rely on social media. Social media may not show you the warnings for a week or more.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We will cool very slowly to the mid-60s at 10 PM. Clouds will increase overnight. The low temperature will be near 61 degrees. Friday will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, especially after dark. Some storms will be severe with destructive winds in excess of 70 mph and a few tornadoes. The high temperature will be near 84 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.