Suqualena Fire Department to host fundraiser for firefighter

Suqualena, Miss. (WTOK) - The Suqualena Volunteer Fire Department is having a fundraiser this weekend to support a member that lost their home.

Steve Robinson and his family had their home catch fire after a lightning strike a couple of weeks ago. Luckily, the family was out of town when the home caught fire.

Lightning struck one side of the house causing extensive fire and smoke damage to the residence.

Suqualena Fire Chief Barry Hucks said they are having a donation drive at the fire house and giving away chicken plates.

“People can donate whatever they feel or are able to. We are just going to get what we can and turn it over to him,” Hucks said.

This fundraiser will be Saturday, April 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’ll be at the Suqualena Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 494, right off Highway 19 North. The address is 10432 Hwy 494.

