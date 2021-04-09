2021 All Scholastic Sports Team: Dylan Williamson

De Kalb, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper Academy’s Dylan Williamson keeps himself busy year round competing in football, basketball, baseball and shotgun.

In 2019, Williamson was on the first Kemper Academy baseball team to ever win a district title.

“I was just a sophomore and did what I could. I started at first base and just made the routine plays,” Williamson said. “I didn’t try to do anything fancy. I just got up there and hit the ball and it all worked out.”

As a lefty, Williamson is the Rams starting first baseman but sometimes appears on the mound.

While he enjoys baseball, Williamson said football is his favorite sport to play because he loves the build up to Friday nights.

“That’s really the best part is just getting out there with the guys and just practicing all week,” Williamson said. “You get ready for that one moment and you just…do it.”

Assistant football coach Chris Gully has known Williamson since he was in kindergarten. He’s seen firsthand how much Williamson has grown and developed into the ultimate student-athlete.

“He’s the kind of person that you would want on your ball team, whether it’s football, basketball or baseball,” Gully said. “He’s a leader, a great athlete and he’s an intelligent player which is hard to find sometimes. He then carries that from the field into the classroom.”

On top of excelling athletically, Williamson is also a standout student. He has a 3.95 GPA and was ranked No. 1 in his graduating class at the start of the new year. He is also holds two leadership roles as president of the honor society and student council.

Williamson said chemistry is his favorite subject because he enjoys conducting experiments and has learned a lot from Ms. Cumberland, who teaches him in advanced chemistry.

“He’s very smart. He’s ahead of me quite often in the next step of what we’re going to do,” Ms. Cumberland laughed. “It’s a pleasure to teach a student who is so intelligent, witty and has such a good personality.”

While Williamson stays busy with school, sports and clubs, he also works at Pilgrims Foodliner on Saturdays and Sundays. He said his mom expected him to get a job when he got older.

“As soon as I turned 16 I got a job to help out around the house,” Williamson said. “I enjoy still being able to play sports and make a little extra cash.”

Williamson will be attending Meridian Community College next year and wishes they had a football team he could suit up for – but he’s still excited to be an Eagle and join the school’s nursing program.

He said he comes from a family of nurses and doctors and is looking forward to being the next one in the family.

“I enjoy helping people and I could see myself doing it,” Williamson said. “My sister said I could make a lot of money from it but it’s not all about the money. It’s about helping people.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.