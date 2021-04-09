Alabama residents react to end of mask mandate

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced weeks ago she would not extend a state mask mandate beyond April 9th. Ivey gave advance notice so businesses would have time to implement their own policies. She now has the state under a “Safer Apart” public health order. While masks are no longer mandated, Ivey is still encouraging people to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible.

We talked with Choctaw County residents to get their reaction.

“I think it’s too early because the virus is still out there raging, and I think people still need to wear a mask to try to help keep it down. Even being vaccinated, it’s still a good thing to wear a mask I believe,” said Susan Turner.

“I’m disappointed simply because they are still gathering, and numbers are still rising so why would you delete these masks,” said Veronica Blakely.

“I think it’s probably a little bit safer if you keep wearing the mask. I’ve had part of the vaccine, but I don’t know,” said Mark Mosley.

The “Safer Apart” order will remain in effect until May 5 at 5 p.m.

