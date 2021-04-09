Advertisement

Alabama residents react to end of mask mandate

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced weeks ago she would not extend a state mask mandate beyond April 9th. Ivey gave advance notice so businesses would have time to implement their own policies. She now has the state under a “Safer Apart” public health order. While masks are no longer mandated, Ivey is still encouraging people to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible.

We talked with Choctaw County residents to get their reaction.

“I think it’s too early because the virus is still out there raging, and I think people still need to wear a mask to try to help keep it down. Even being vaccinated, it’s still a good thing to wear a mask I believe,” said Susan Turner.

“I’m disappointed simply because they are still gathering, and numbers are still rising so why would you delete these masks,” said Veronica Blakely.

“I think it’s probably a little bit safer if you keep wearing the mask. I’ve had part of the vaccine, but I don’t know,” said Mark Mosley.

The “Safer Apart” order will remain in effect until May 5 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An abandoned part of the Sam's Fashion building in downtown Meridian partially collapsed...
Vacant portion of Sam’s Fashion building downtown partially collapses
Body found at abandoned house in Lake, Miss.
Body found in Scott County
Severe thunderstorms are likely Friday night through Saturday morning. Storms can produce winds...
Severe storms likely Friday night, could bring hurricane-force winds
Scott County narcotics agents and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents made three arrests...
Search warrant on Scott Co. home leads to three arrests, drugs and $14K
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 8, 2021

Latest News

Widespread thunderstorms are likely tonight through Saturday morning. Some storms will be severe.
Severe storms likely tonight through Saturday morning
Leadership Lauderdale makes “Super” donation to Wesley House
Leadership Lauderdale makes “Super” donation to Wesley House
Officials, business owners address building collapse
Officials, business owners address building collapse
Alabama Governor ends the mask mandate
Alabama residents react to end of mask mandate
The Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair, uprooted from the spot where it sat since 1893 in Old Live...
Stolen cemetery relic honoring Jefferson Davis found 300 miles from Selma, 2 arrested