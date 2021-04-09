Choctaw County Commission proposes ad valorem tax for jail

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Inmates from Choctaw County, Ala., have been housed in neighboring counties since 2019 when its own jail had to be closed because it’s not safe. Commissioners are trying to come up with a permanent solution to the lack of a usable jail.

District 1 Commissioner Tony Cherry said there’s also a new problem. The Clarke County, Ala., Sheriff’s Department now can’t house Choctaw County’s inmates due to insurance issues. Those 17 prisoners have been transferred to the Washington County, Ala., jail.

The Choctaw County Commission met Friday and decided it’s necessary to levy an ad valorem tax, subject to a vote and approval of the citizens of Choctaw County, to pay for a new jail.

“We don’t want to get this misconstrued. It is not saying that we are putting a tax on the people. The county commission does not have that right without it going to the legislators. It is going to be strictly up to the people of the county to decide whether we levy a tax to build or reconstruct the previous jail we have here in the county now,” said Cherry.

Cherry said the board wants to see improvements to the jail after numerous issues with the existing building over many years. He also said the county is looking to get temporary housing for its inmates.

