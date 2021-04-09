COVID-19 in Mississippi: 243 new cases reported Friday, full vaccinations at 20.6%
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows 597,694 people in the state are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 20.6%, and 857,500 have had at least one dose of the vaccine, or 29.5%. In total, 1,418,931 doses have been administered in the state.
The MSDH reported 243 new cases, 4 new deaths and 15 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.
The vaccination report appears below. Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|People Receiving at Least One Dose
|% of Total Pop. Receiving at least One Dose
|People Fully Vaccinated
|% of Total Pop. Fully vaccinated
|Clarke
|4492
|29%
|3208
|21%
|Kemper
|2296
|24%
|1622
|17%
|Lauderdale
|21395
|29%
|15374
|21%
|Neshoba
|5223
|18%
|3943
|14%
|Newton
|5902
|28%
|4190
|20%
|Wayne
|4034
|20%
|2896
|14%
MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
