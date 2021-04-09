COVID-19 in Mississippi: 243 new cases reported Friday, full vaccinations at 20.6%

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows 597,694 people in the state are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 20.6%, and 857,500 have had at least one dose of the vaccine, or 29.5%. In total, 1,418,931 doses have been administered in the state.

The MSDH reported 243 new cases, 4 new deaths and 15 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

The vaccination report appears below. Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County People Receiving at Least One Dose % of Total Pop. Receiving at least One Dose People Fully Vaccinated % of Total Pop. Fully vaccinated Clarke 4492 29% 3208 21% Kemper 2296 24% 1622 17% Lauderdale 21395 29% 15374 21% Neshoba 5223 18% 3943 14% Newton 5902 28% 4190 20% Wayne 4034 20% 2896 14%

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

