Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 243 new cases reported Friday, full vaccinations at 20.6%

The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows 597,694 people in the...
The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows 597,694 people in the state are fully vaccinated, or 20.6%, and 857,500 have had at least one dose of the vaccine, or 29.5%.(KFYR-TV)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows 597,694 people in the state are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 20.6%, and 857,500 have had at least one dose of the vaccine, or 29.5%. In total, 1,418,931 doses have been administered in the state.

The MSDH reported 243 new cases, 4 new deaths and 15 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

The vaccination report appears below. Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyPeople Receiving at Least One Dose% of Total Pop. Receiving at least One DosePeople Fully Vaccinated% of Total Pop. Fully vaccinated
Clarke449229%320821%
Kemper229624%162217%
Lauderdale2139529%1537421%
Neshoba522318%394314%
Newton590228%419020%
Wayne403420%289614%

Click here for county-by-county case numbers.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An abandoned part of the Sam's Fashion building in downtown Meridian partially collapsed...
Vacant portion of Sam’s Fashion building downtown partially collapses
Scott County narcotics agents and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents made three arrests...
Search warrant on Scott Co. home leads to three arrests, drugs and $14K
Body found at abandoned house in Lake, Miss.
Body found in Scott County
Severe thunderstorms are likely Friday night through Saturday morning. Storms can produce winds...
Severe storms likely Friday night, could bring hurricane-force winds
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 8, 2021

Latest News

FILE - In this March 9, 2021, file photo, Army health specialists fill syringes with the Pfizer...
No region in the world spared as virus cases, deaths surge
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
WHO chief decries ‘shocking’ vaccine imbalance
The Director-General of the WHO says it's a "travesty" that frontline workers in some nations...
COVID: 'Travesty' some nations cannot start vaccinations
FEMA says it will pay people back for funeral expenses
FEMA to start taking applicants for COVID-related funeral reimbursements