Advertisement

Divorce Docket April 2-8, 2021

Divorce Docket
Divorce Docket(wtok)
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Divorce Docket April 2-8, 2021
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of MICKEY RAY GARRISON AND KIM GAY GARRISON
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Heather Scott and Anterio Scott, Sr.
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of ROBERT LARRY NEWELL & JACQUELYN HURST
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of MERCEDES L. KEETON AND BRANDON L. KEETON
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of CECIL BOYKIN and SARAH BOYKIN
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of TRACEY DAVIS BROWN and RICARDO BROWN

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An abandoned part of the Sam's Fashion building in downtown Meridian partially collapsed...
Vacant portion of Sam’s Fashion building downtown partially collapses
Scott County narcotics agents and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents made three arrests...
Search warrant on Scott Co. home leads to three arrests, drugs and $14K
Body found at abandoned house in Lake, Miss.
Body found in Scott County
Severe thunderstorms are likely Friday night through Saturday morning. Storms can produce winds...
Severe storms likely Friday night, could bring hurricane-force winds
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 8, 2021

Latest News

Marriage License
Marriage License April 2-8, 2021
The home of Suqualena volunteer firefighter Steve Robinson was heavily damaged from fire caused...
Suqualena Fire Department to host fundraiser for firefighter
Meridian City Hall
Democrat mayoral candidates look toward runoff
The primaries are Apr. 6. Runoffs, if necessary, will be Apr. 27. The general election is June 8.
Meridian primary elections: Everything you need to know