Advertisement

Facebook adds labels to satire pages in News Feed

Facebook is labeling posts from satire pages, fan pages, and public official pages.
Facebook is labeling posts from satire pages, fan pages, and public official pages.(Source: Facebook, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Facebook is hoping to reduce confusion on its platform.

The social media site will now label posts from specific pages on people’s news feeds.

“We’ll gradually start applying labels including ‘public official,’ ‘fan page’ or ‘satire page’ to posts in News Feed, so people can better understand who they’re coming from,” a tweet from Facebook said.

The labeling is just in the testing phase now. More pages may eventually be labeled.

This isn’t the first time Facebook has tried to give users more context around posts they read.

Last year, it started labeling content from state-controlled media outlets.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An abandoned part of the Sam's Fashion building in downtown Meridian partially collapsed...
Vacant portion of Sam’s Fashion building downtown partially collapses
Scott County narcotics agents and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents made three arrests...
Search warrant on Scott Co. home leads to three arrests, drugs and $14K
Body found at abandoned house in Lake, Miss.
Body found in Scott County
Severe thunderstorms are likely Friday night through Saturday morning. Storms can produce winds...
Severe storms likely Friday night, could bring hurricane-force winds
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 8, 2021

Latest News

FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Biden assigns study on delicate issue of Supreme Court
The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows 597,694 people in the...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 243 new cases reported Friday, full vaccinations at 20.6%
Rapper DMX has died at the age of 50.
Rap artist DMX dies at age 50
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Another expert says lack of oxygen, not drugs, killed George Floyd
Amazon has more than 950,000 workers in the United States.
Amazon secures enough votes to block union effort