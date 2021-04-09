Leadership Lauderdale makes “Super” donation to Wesley House

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A group from Leadership Lauderdale made a near two-thousand dollar donation to the Wesley House in Meridian Friday. In addition, they donated over 75 super-hero costumes to help out the Child Advocacy Center “Super Hero” Room at the Wesley House.

Leadership Lauderdale raised the money in part with a fund-raiser at Mugshots and a grant from the Church of the Mediator.

“We take all our kids after they complete a forensic interview to the superhero room where they can pick out a cape of any color and design they chose,” said Brandy Rea, Assistant Executive Director at the Wesley House. “It just gives them a feeling of strength and power after they’ve been through an interview to be able to show that they were brave and strong and they have the strength and power within themselves to work through their journey of hope and healing and reach a place of wellness.”

The Leadership Lauderdale program provides participants an opportunity to enhance and network with their community.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.