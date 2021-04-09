Advertisement

Mississippi justices reject latest appeal in death row case

Mississippi Supreme Court
Mississippi Supreme Court(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man remains on death row after the state Supreme Court denied his most recent appeal.

David Dickerson was convicted of capital murder, arson and armed robbery in 2012 in Copiah County. Prosecutors said he shot 36-year-old Paula Hamilton and then set her body on fire in 2011. Hamilton was Dickerson’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his daughter.

The Mississippi Supreme Court in 2015 affirmed Dickerson’s conviction and death sentence. Attorneys representing him filed another appeal, arguing he had an intellectual disability. Justices Thursday rejected that appeal.

