Funeral services for Mrs. Karen Ann Richard will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Richard officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Karen Ann Richard, 57, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Karen was born February 16, 1964 in Pascagoula, Mississippi to Tommy and Viola Cooper. She graduated from Moss Point High School in 1982. In 1984, she married the love of her life, Roy Richard, and would have celebrated their 37 th anniversary in May. She was a loving mother and worked various jobs that allowed her the flexibility to be actively involved in her daughters’ lives, taking them to their activities, field trips, and games. Karen loved with all she had, she never met a stranger, and radiated light to those around her. She used every opportunity available to minister to those in need, often praying for strangers in the middle of the store or wherever. She was a lively, energetic individual that never wasted one moment. Karen lived more life in her 57 years than many are able to live in twice as many years. She was known for and will be missed for her contagious and beautiful smile.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Richard; her daughters, Alaina Squires (Steven) and Misty Davis (Parker); her parents, Tommy and Viola Cooper; her siblings, Glenn Cooper (Cathy), Alisa Walton (Paul), and John Cooper (Kristie Williams); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Karen was preceded in death by her grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with the Hospitality Apartments of Houston, Texas at www.hospitalityapartments.org or by mail at 7300 Bertner, Houston, Texas 77030.

The family would like to express sincere appreciation to everyone that has helped provide care, prayers, and support to Karen during her battle with cancer.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service on Saturday, April 10 at the funeral home.

