Officials, business owners address building collapse

“The city came by a couple of weeks ago and said, ‘hey, we noticed there was a bulge here. We wanted to come by and make sure you were aware of it. Please get somebody out here to take a look at it.’ That’s what I did. I got an engineer out here to take a look at it,” Dabit explained.



The engineer found that it was not structurally sound. Dabit had insurance adjusters look at the building Monday.



“We got the people that were renting from us out of there,” Dabit said. “We got the insurance adjusters out to take a look at it. From the time the insurance adjusters came last Monday, it fell.”



As far as anyone knows, no one was injured or killed during the collapse. Hundreds of bricks flew into 23rd Avenue, many of which landed in the right lane.



Newscenter 11 asked Meridian’s chief administrative officer, Eddie Kelly, why at least half of 23rd Avenue wasn’t blocked off before the collapse.



“The imminence of it wasn’t there. Plus, he had an engineer or someone to take a look at it,” Kelly explained. “He was doing what he needed to do to remediate it. We didn’t see the need at that time to move forward with closing a lane.”



The area will remain blocked off for at least four or five days. Officials have their fingers crossed that severe weather won’t cause more of the structure to fall.



“When the rain and wind comes, there could be more of the building that falls into the street. We are going to keep that block closed off,” Kelly said.



Kelly explained that the city will start double-checking other buildings around town.



“We are holding people accountable to make sure they do what they are supposed to do as owners, to keep their structures safe and to keep the public safe. That’s our first priority, is public safety,” Kelly said.



Dabit said he is thankful no cars were hit and that apparently no one was injured.



“When things happen that quickly, there’s nothing you could really do. Thank God no one was walking by it,” Dabit said.



“We just want to let our customers know, just give us a week, or maybe two, and Jenkin’s Barber Shop will be back,” Jenkins said.



The city has already given the green light for demolition to begin at the site.